Why Demesmin and Dover are LGBTQ+ community allies

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 18:30:16-04

WSFL's Trusted Advisors and Managing Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin, Jr. and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to share why supporting the LGBTQ+ community is important to the organization.

“We want them to understand how much we appreciate and love them too,” says Demesmin. “Who am I to exclude another group of individuals. Everybody has their own struggles, and everybody has their own stories. For me, it's all about inclusiveness.”

