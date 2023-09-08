Why donate to Scripps Howard Fund’s Give a Child a Book Campaign

Scripps Howard Fund’s Director of Philanthropic Strategies, Meredith Delaney, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of the Give a Child a Book campaign.

“Whenever you give a child a book, you give a child a chance. The number of books in a child's home is actually one of the greatest predictors of their success,” says Delaney. “Knowing that there are many children, unfortunately, who lack access to books, or have no books in their home, it's an important initiative for us because we want to make sure that kids are building their home libraries year after year.”

To donate, text WSFL to 50155.