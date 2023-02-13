Why Eboni K. Williams bets on black

Attorney and Author, Eboni K. Williams, joined Inside South Florida for an ingenuous conversation about her new book “Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today.”

“It was the mandate from the people. I had to give people the “How To” part,” says Williams. “That's why you see, throughout the book, bet on black moves that speak very candidly and directly to how to not be the black sidekick in your own day to day,”

In an excerpt from her book, Williams say, “ I carry my blackness with me everywhere I go, boldly, audaciously and unapologetically.” She admits that she garnered that philosophy from those that played an integral role in her self-conceptualization.

“My dearly departed grandfather had the attitude that I'm a man,” says Williams. “For him to have the audacity to command that type of humanization and respect as a black man in America in the 40s 50s and 60s, I have to bring it with me in 2023.”

