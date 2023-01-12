Why El Portal is a top city to live in South Florida

If you’re thinking of relocating, you may want to consider a neighboring city of Miami called El Portal. Mayor Omarr C. Nickerson, Ph.D. and Municipal Manager, Christia E. Alou, Esq., joined Inside South Florida to share why the city is a crown jewel.

“Our first and initial focus is infrastructure,” says Nickerson. “We want to set up El Portal so that we can maintain and sustain it for the next 80 to 150 years.”

El Portal is a growing city designed for various demographics.

“We're becoming, not just a party destination, but a destination for home ownership. We’re really expanding and making this a wonderful place to live with services that match any large city,” says Alou. “Historically, we brought in more funding for the city in its entire 85-year history,” says Nickerson.

For more information, visit ElPortalVillage.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Village of El Portal.

