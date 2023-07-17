Why file for bankruptcy before divorcing

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of filing for bankruptcy before divorcing.

“Sometimes it's better to file bankruptcy as a joint couple before you actually file for a divorce because you’ll have extra exemptions,” says Van Horn. “When you're drafting the marital settlement, the agreement that splits property, you can save more of the property, get rid of the debt, and start your new life fresh instead of carrying all this baggage along with you.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.