Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why file for bankruptcy before divorcing

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:30:08-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of filing for bankruptcy before divorcing.

“Sometimes it's better to file bankruptcy as a joint couple before you actually file for a divorce because you’ll have extra exemptions,” says Van Horn. “When you're drafting the marital settlement, the agreement that splits property, you can save more of the property, get rid of the debt, and start your new life fresh instead of carrying all this baggage along with you.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com