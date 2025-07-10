Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why Florida Is a Hub for International Banking: Expert Insights from Amerant Bank

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With Florida recognized as a global gateway and cultural melting pot, it’s no surprise that many international businesses choose the Sunshine State, and especially Miami, as their point of entry into the U.S. market. For those looking to expand globally or bring their investments stateside, Amerant Bank stands out as a trusted partner.

Pedro Parra, EVP and Head of International Banking at Amerant, shared why Miami is the ideal destination for international banking clients and how Amerant can support businesses throughout their journey.

“Miami is the place to be,” said Parra. “If you're coming to the U.S. to set up a business, you don’t just need a lawyer or an accountant. You also need a banker. And not just any banker, but one who’s been doing this for a long time,” With over 40 years of experience in the international space, Amerant has become a go-to institution for clients seeking that expertise.

One of Amerant’s core strengths lies in its personalized service. Many international clients are accustomed to private banking in their home countries, and Amerant has designed its customer service approach to meet those high expectations.

Parra also shared one of his favorite success stories when an international customer transitions to becoming a full domestic client in the U.S. “We’ve built a customer service culture specifically for the international investor,” he said.

For those beginning this process, it can feel overwhelming. But Amerant simplifies it by offering resources, support, and the ability to open accounts remotely, an essential benefit for clients still abroad.

To learn more about Amerant’s international banking services or to open an account, visit amerantbank.com and explore the international section.

