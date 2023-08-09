Watch Now
Why Fort Lauderdale attorney practices divorce law

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:30:05-04

Senior Attorney at Carmen G. Soto, P.A. joined Inside South Florida to share how she can help with divorce proceedings.

“I primarily practice divorce and family law. I've been doing this for about 21 years. I love the fact that I can be in someone's life when they really need it,” says Soto. “I bring a special touch because I'm able to be a little bit more empathetic and sympathetic. I welcome someone to tell me what is happening at the worst stage in their life.”

For more information, call 954-523-0703

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Carmen G. Soto, P.A.

