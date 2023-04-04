Watch Now
Why Fort Lauderdale is a great place to play

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
The City of Fort Lauderdale's Mayor, Dean Trantalis, joined Inside South Florida to share why the location is a premier area to visit.

“Fort Lauderdale has always been a great place for families. The Florida Panthers and the City of Fort Lauderdale partnered in bringing ice skating to Fort Lauderdale,” says Trantalis. “We now have a wonderful soccer stadium. There are so many different layers of what Fort Lauderdale is all about.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

