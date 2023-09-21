Watch Now
Why Hagerty Garage + Social is your luxury car’s destination

Posted at 8:25 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 20:25:00-04

Hagerty Garage + Social’s Manager joined Inside South Florida to share why you should consider keeping your luxury vehicle at the facility.

“Here is a safe place for people to keep their cars in a safe location. We constantly monitor the cars. We make sure that the cars are exercised on a biweekly basis,” says Caro. “We wanted to fill that void in by having a membership and a social club that's for the high-end enthusiast and the gentleman and the woman that are just getting into the car scene.”

For more information, visit GarageAndSocial.com

