Why Hilton Head Island Should Be at the Top of Your Summer Travel List

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re already dreaming of your next escape, travel expert Laura Bagley Bloom has the perfect destination in mind: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Recently featured on Inside South Florida, Bloom called it “one of my favorite summer travel destinations in the U.S. this year”—and for good reason.

Named the #1 Island in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler for eight years straight, Hilton Head Island offers a mix of sun, surf, Southern charm, and low-country hospitality. It's easy to get to as well: the Hilton Head Island Savannah Airport was just named the top airport in the country, with direct flights available from major cities like Miami.

So what makes Hilton Head so special? “This is the classic American resort destination that has something for everybody,” said Bloom. Whether you're traveling as a couple, with kids, or flying solo, there’s plenty to explore:



Golf & Recreation: 26 championship golf courses, 300 tennis courts, and nearly 100 pickleball courts

26 championship golf courses, 300 tennis courts, and nearly 100 pickleball courts Outdoor Adventure: Over 60 miles of biking trails

Over 60 miles of biking trails Beaches: 12 miles of shoreline, including Coligny Beach , named a top 10 U.S. beach by TripAdvisor

12 miles of shoreline, including , named a top 10 U.S. beach by TripAdvisor Dining: Over 250 restaurants showcasing coastal and Southern cuisine

Over 250 restaurants showcasing coastal and Southern cuisine Culture & Nature: History-rich sites, lush green landscapes, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere

Travelers looking for the ultimate summer deal can take advantage of Hilton Head Island’s “America’s Favorite Escapes” promotion. This limited-time offer includes discounted stays at popular beachfront resorts such as:

The Westin Resort

The Sea Pines Resort

The Hilton Beachfront Resort & Spa

The Omni Oceanfront Resort

The Beach House

Sonesta Resort

For full details on lodging, packages, and planning your perfect getaway, head toHiltonHeadIsland.org.