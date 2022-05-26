Why HIV testing and treatment in Miami-Dade is so crucial

HIV could soon become a thing of the past with treatment options far exceeding what they were before. Key Planner from Miami-Dade County, April Sarmiento, joined Inside South Florida to share how we have reached this point.

“Ending the HIV epidemic is a national initiative that was launched in 2019. This initiative aims to reduce the incidence of new HIV infections in the United States by 75% in 2025, and by 90%, in 2030,” says Sarmiento. “Miami-Dade County has one of the highest incidence rates of HIV. This county along with 57 other jurisdictions were selected to start this initiative.”

Miami-Dade now offers a multitude of resources for those who may be at risk of contracting HIV.

“We have multiple resources available for not only people with HIV but also those who do not have HIV,” says Sarmiento. “We do offer prEP, the pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is a pill that is given to individuals that are HIV negative and that are also at risk. We also have treatments such as offering free HIV testing.”

For more information, visit testmiami.org.

