Why House of Hits Miami is a vibe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 11, 2023
House of Hits Miami Founder, Vinny De Leon, joined Inside South Florida to share what sets his recording studio apart from the rest.

“I tried to create somewhere where you come, and you don't just make a song. I want the lights and the mood to feel great because that emotion is what makes a hit,” say Deleon. “I crafted my sound for 23 years on how to achieve the best vocal. We try to give the artists the best tools to reach the top, and the quickest way to get there is to start there.”

For more information, visit HouseOfHitsMiami.com or @HouseOfHitsMiami

