Why immigration law is important to IBF Law Group

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:30:04-04

IBF Law Group Founder, Sheree Wright, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is compassionate about immigration affairs.

“I'm an immigrant myself. I have first-hand experience. I honestly believe that it's necessary for someone with that level of experience to go back out and give back to the community,” says Wright. “It's a burden for a lot of people to navigate their way through the legal system. It's a burden for them to become a United States citizen.”

