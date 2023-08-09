Why immigration law is important to IBF Law Group

IBF Law Group Founder, Sheree Wright, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is compassionate about immigration affairs.

“I'm an immigrant myself. I have first-hand experience. I honestly believe that it's necessary for someone with that level of experience to go back out and give back to the community,” says Wright. “It's a burden for a lot of people to navigate their way through the legal system. It's a burden for them to become a United States citizen.”

