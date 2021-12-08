Watch
Why is there still a stigma around going to therapy?

Posted at 9:15 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 09:31:38-05

Therapy. For many of us, that word and the idea of therapy are shrouded in stigma and met with fear. But why? And how can therapy be a life-changing experience? Our WSFL-TV TrustedAadvisor, George Mavrookas, CEO of Agape treatment center, spoke on the topic and how people can get past that stigma and start getting help.

George says the apprehension from seeking therapy and other types of help comes from the fear of being vulnerable. It can be hard for people to open up and be able to talk about their emotions and express themselves. Having a safe sounding board can be life-changing.

Someone doesn't need to experience something terrible to go to therapy. People can go to therapy to work through anything, and learn new things as well. Most people don't want to share very personal feelings with those who are closest to them. Having someone you can speak to freely without fear of judgment is a great tool to help you feel better and get to the next step in your life.

