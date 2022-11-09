Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Jamaica has to be your go-to travel destination

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:26:09-05

Travel is making a major comeback, and the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, joined Inside South Florida to share why Jamaica is the island to visit this fall.

“Jamaica is really a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities. It's a confluence of all the wonderful elements that have made humanity across the globe,” says Bartlett. “A little piece of you is in Jamaica waiting for you to embrace.”

Bartlett’s favorite element of the island is its distinct culture.

“I must tell you the food is something that you can't miss,” says Bartlett. “Food, music and love are really the composite of Jamaica."

Bartlett says Jamaica excels in Tourism.

For more information, visit VisitJamaica.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors