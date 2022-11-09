Why Jamaica has to be your go-to travel destination

Travel is making a major comeback, and the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, joined Inside South Florida to share why Jamaica is the island to visit this fall.

“Jamaica is really a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities. It's a confluence of all the wonderful elements that have made humanity across the globe,” says Bartlett. “A little piece of you is in Jamaica waiting for you to embrace.”

Bartlett’s favorite element of the island is its distinct culture.

“I must tell you the food is something that you can't miss,” says Bartlett. “Food, music and love are really the composite of Jamaica."

Bartlett says Jamaica excels in Tourism.

For more information, visit VisitJamaica.com

