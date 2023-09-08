Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Joaquin Nieman, LIV Golf Player, is excited to play to Miami

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 18:30:09-04

LIV Golf Player, Joaquin Nieman, joined Inside South Florida to share what he is most excited about this tournament.

“All the teams are there to win. They’re all pretty good players. There’s match day and anybody can win. You have the 4Aces who won last year. They've been playing great this season. I think we've been playing even better, but we're still second,” says Nieman. “The most important one is the one in Miami. I mean anything could happen. We're super excited. With really positive energy going towards that week, I think it is going to be huge for us.”

For more information, visit LIVgolf.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com