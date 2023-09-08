Why Joaquin Nieman, LIV Golf Player, is excited to play to Miami

LIV Golf Player, Joaquin Nieman, joined Inside South Florida to share what he is most excited about this tournament.

“All the teams are there to win. They’re all pretty good players. There’s match day and anybody can win. You have the 4Aces who won last year. They've been playing great this season. I think we've been playing even better, but we're still second,” says Nieman. “The most important one is the one in Miami. I mean anything could happen. We're super excited. With really positive energy going towards that week, I think it is going to be huge for us.”

