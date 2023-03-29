Watch Now
Why Lauderdale Lakes is a great place to live

Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 19:39:22-04

Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, Veronica Edwards Phillips, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should place the city on your short list of locations to reside.

“Lauderdale Lakes is the best place to live, raise a family, and lay down roots,” says Phillips. “We have the best food that there is. Lauderdale Lakes is building new single-family homes and condominiums. We also have a rental assistance program for established businesses.”

For more information, visit lauderdalelakes.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

