Why listen to “Pero Let Me Tell You”

Podcasters Ismael “Ish” Llano and Darrien “DJ” Borges from “Pero Let Me Tell You” joined Inside South Florida for the show’s first ever on-air podcast to share the importance of authentic representation in the media space.

“When we decided to do a podcast, we had to be authentic.” says Llano. “We got to be ourselves, right? We can never pretend to be two white guys from Kansas because that's not what we are. We've got to be Cuban American because that's just what runs through us. You don't turn off certain parts of yourself. You're always who you are.”

For more information, visit @PeroLetMeTellYou