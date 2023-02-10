Miami-Dade Animal Services hosting National Puppy Bowl watch party

Miami-Dade Animal Services is hosting a watch party for the National Puppy Bowl. Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, stopped in to gather the details.

“We're going to have festivities. There are going to be free giveaways that you can take home for your pups,” Beal. “It's an opportunity for everybody to come in and adopt some wonderful shelter pets and find the love of your life.”

The Tailgate Watch Party is February 12th at 12pm.

For more information, visit miamidade.gov/animals or @adoptmiamipets on Instagram