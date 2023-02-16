Why Mimi’s BoutiQ celebrates plus size women

Size inclusivity hasn't always been a priority for the fashion industry. Mimi’s BoutiQ Owner, Merline Thermosa, joined Inside South Florida to share why she prides herself on designing styles for the curvy women.

“Whenever it comes to plus size, it's hard to find something that you want to wear,” says Thermosa. “This is where I come in. I'm able to help them feel good.”

In honor of the voluptuous women, Mimi’s BoutiQ is hosting its fashion show.

“We have so many designers,” says Thermosa.

Mimi’s BoutiQ’s Fashion Show: Haute Couture Edition is February 25th.

For more information, visit @mimisboutiq on Instagram