Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Monaco is the destination to recoup

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 18:30:25-05

Taking a respite can help you distress. Stockman3’s CEO, Jessica Stockmann, joined Inside South Florida to share why traveling to Monaco should be at the top of your to-do list.

“Villa Monaco is our little jewel in the south of France,” says Stockmann. “Big American stars come with their big yachts to Côte d’Azur to celebrate and party. There's also the Back of the Cottage, which is in Provence where you can have a nice glass of wine.”

For more information, visit villa-monaco.fr.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Founder's story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com