Why Monaco is the destination to recoup

Taking a respite can help you distress. Stockman3’s CEO, Jessica Stockmann, joined Inside South Florida to share why traveling to Monaco should be at the top of your to-do list.

“Villa Monaco is our little jewel in the south of France,” says Stockmann. “Big American stars come with their big yachts to Côte d’Azur to celebrate and party. There's also the Back of the Cottage, which is in Provence where you can have a nice glass of wine.”

For more information, visit villa-monaco.fr.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Founder's story.