Why New Zealand should be your travel destination

New Zealand’s borders are open and there are no travel restrictions. Tourism New Zealand’s General Manager of Americas and Europe, Sarah Handley, joined Inside South Florida to share some ideas to help plan your New Zealand getaway.

“Now's a great time to start planning a trip down under,” says Handley. “The demand for locations where people can experience nature, open spaces, outdoors and more immersive journeys and meaningful connections are at an all-time high.”

She also shared a bit more about the if you seek campaign.

“The campaign offers a sneak peek at some of the most unique travel experiences that we have in New Zealand,” says Handley. “It really is an invitation for the curious travelers to come on down and discover all that we have to offer.”

For more information, visit NewZealand.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is Paid for by: Tourism New Zealand