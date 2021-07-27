Why now may be the best time to refinance your home

If you've been wanting to do some renovations or take an extra-long vacation, your home may be a great resource for some extra money. Refinancing can put some extra cash in your pocket, and now may be the best time to do it.

Aaron Swenson, branch manager at Primary Residential Mortgage, says interest rates are the lowest they've been since 2008. The only two ways to get cash out of your home are to refinance or sell, and if you're not ready to move, this is a great time to take advantage of the historical market.

The process can last anywhere from two weeks to a month, and you don't need perfect credit to go through it, he says. Right now, Primary Residential Mortgage is offering $500 off your closing cost for Inside South Florida viewers who want to go through the refinancing process.

