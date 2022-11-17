Why Paddlesmash will be a hit this holiday season

The holidays are around the corner and hosting an event without any entertainment could be dull. Paddlesmash.com’s Co-founder, Scott Brown, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can entertain your family this season.

“We all have an inherent desire to be together with people. Our game is built for people to be able to play together outdoors,” says Brown. “The inventor of the game actually had that in mind. He was looking for a way to bond with his seven kids.”

Paddlesmash is a combination of pickleball and spike ball says Brown.

“If you'd like either of those games, you're going to love to Paddlesmash,” says Brown. “Not everyone can afford a pickleball court in their yard. We're giving people a little bit of that pickleball experience that they can take to the beach, park or their own backyard.”

