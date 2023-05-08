Watch Now
Why Pantene’s Gold Series offers the winning solution for textured hair

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 08, 2023
Celebrity Hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, joined Inside South Florida to share how Gold Series by Pantene masters your curls, coils, and waves. 

“I love the fact that Gold Series is rooted in science and was developed by Black scientists and specifically designed for women and their curly and coily hair,” says Drew. “When women of color, or just any woman in general, go into the store they want the right product for their hair and now here we are. We have it.”

