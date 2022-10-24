Watch Now
Why physical activity is important to your overall wellbeing

Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 15:30:09-04

Remaining active is essential to your health. Carrie Pagliano, PT, DPT joined Inside South Florida to share how a physical therapist can help you stay active and integrate movement into your daily life.

“Physical activity is important for both our physical and mental health, but it can also be helpful in disease prevention,” says Pagliano. “If you fell off the bandwagon, and you haven't been moving as much as you want, it's important to talk with a healthcare provider, such as a physical therapist to figure out what those options might be.”

Integrating physical activity and movement into your lifestyle may be easier than anticipated.

“I think planning ahead can be a first step. You can do that with a physical therapist as well. It might be as simple as taking a walk during lunch and doing a load of laundry during a break,” says Pagliano. “You should also take a look at your workstation and make sure that you're comfortable and you're setting yourself up to work efficiently and prevent injury.”

For more information, visit ChoosePt.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The American Physical Therapy.

