Why quadruple amputee inspires others to overcome obstacles

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Author, Emmy Winner and Motivational Speaker, Franklin Mejias Castellanos, joined Inside South Florida to share why he encourages others after bacterial meningitis left him disabled.

“I understood that mission was assigned to myself. I saw huge potential for me and my family to understand that life is beyond our physical body. In that moment, I understood it was up to me to keep going to show everyone that I can live a normal life, even though I don’t have any limbs,” says Castellanos. “My mission in this world is to wake up everyone to be grateful and happy with what they have.”

For more information, visit @franklinmejiasc

