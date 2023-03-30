Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why reserve a spot at Sushi Bar Miami

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 18:30:02-04

Head Chef, Francis Arguilla, and General Manager, Samuel Attia, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should head to Sushi Bar in Miami this weekend.

“It’s a speakeasy and offers a really private environment where people can enjoy an amazing experience. Here at Sushi Bar, everything's curated from our spirits, sake and wines. Everything is very unique. very exclusive,” says Attia. “I highly recommend that you come and enjoy the food, drinks.”

For more information, visit LosMagosSotol.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sadie Murray Public Relations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com