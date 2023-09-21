Watch Now
Inside South FloridaHome Experts Safeguard Impact Windows & Doors

Actions

Why SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ customers refer others

Posted at 8:16 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 20:16:02-04

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ Customer, Beverly Kramer, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is a happy client.

“We heard about SafeGuard through one of our friends. They had wonderful reviews. I saw before and after pictures, and we decided to use them,” says Kramer. “It was wonderful. The entire staff at the office kept us updated. The installers were in and out within two days. They were courteous. It was the best experience.”

For more information, call 954-500-SAFE or visit safeguardimpact.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Home Experts on WSFL-TV:

The WSFL Home Experts are a resource to find trusted companies to help you with your home services needs. Check out our segments online or watch Inside South Florida to find the information you need from our exclusive Home Experts.

Rooter 360

Zerorez

All American Roofing