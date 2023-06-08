Why Sandpiper Bay Resort is the perfect vacay destination

Sandpiper Bay Resort’s General Manager, Karim Fajr, and Communications Manager, Austin Heistand, and Recreation Manager, Lance Weinhardt, joined Inside South Florida to share why the location is a great place to spend your next family vacation.

“We are the only all-inclusive. We have an open bar and specialty cocktails. We have a whole buffet with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says Heistand. “There are watersports, including kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing. There is a kids’ club for daycare.”

For more information, visit SandPiperBayResort.com or call at (772) 398-5100

