Why Shazam Star, Zachary Levi, is passionate

“Shazam! Fury of The Gods,” Actor, Zachary Levi, joined Inside South Florida to share what motivates him to entertain.

“All I've ever really wanted to do is make this world a better place by any means necessary. I love that I've gotten to do that as an actor and entertainer,” says Levi. “The way that we do that best is by giving people some escapism, shining lights on important things, and using storytelling to inspire all myriad of positivity in the world. I'm grateful for every ounce that is put out into the world, and I hope I get to do it for a lot longer.”

“Shazam! Fury of The Gods” is playing in theaters now.