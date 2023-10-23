Why Sonoma County Need to Be Your Next California Wine Country Getaway

Journalist and Wine Influencer, Noel Burgess, joined Inside South Florida to explain why you should visit Sonoma County, California this fall and winter season to relish in all the wonders it offers, from laidback luxury to unforgettable outdoor adventures.

“Visitors can learn about the grapes and how they're grown,” says Burgess. “Plus experience the wineries extensive art installations. Many award-winning wineries and restaurants call this region home. And while foodies love Sonoma County for its culinary talent, there's so much more. New adventures lead to new perspectives, and nowhere is that truer than Sonoma County with a rugged Coast coupled with beautiful mild temps this time of year offer opportunities for memorable adventure.”

