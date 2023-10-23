Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Sonoma County Need to Be Your Next California Wine Country Getaway

Posted at 8:56 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 08:56:43-04

Journalist and Wine Influencer, Noel Burgess, joined Inside South Florida to explain why you should visit Sonoma County, California this fall and winter season to relish in all the wonders it offers, from laidback luxury to unforgettable outdoor adventures.

“Visitors can learn about the grapes and how they're grown,” says Burgess. “Plus experience the wineries extensive art installations. Many award-winning wineries and restaurants call this region home. And while foodies love Sonoma County for its culinary talent, there's so much more. New adventures lead to new perspectives, and nowhere is that truer than Sonoma County with a rugged Coast coupled with beautiful mild temps this time of year offer opportunities for memorable adventure.”

For more information, visit SonomaCounty.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sonoma County Tourism.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com