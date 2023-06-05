Watch Now
Why Star of “Nancy Drew” says final season is a gift

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 05, 2023
Nancy Drew Star, Kennedy McMann, joined Inside South Florida to share how emotional the 4th and final season has been for the actress and fans.

“I am so excited to finally air this final season. Our fans have waited so long. I'm really excited to give them a season that has a proper ending,” says McMann. “It's definitely emotional and strange. I feel like I grew up into a woman doing this show. It'll always hold a lot of really treasured memories. We have had the best time making it and it was such a gift.”

“Nancy Drew” airs Wednesdays at 8pm at WSFL-TV.

