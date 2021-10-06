Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why the first offer on your property may be the best

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:55:23-04

It is a seller's market which means most people are getting multiple offers. Should you take the first one or is it worth it to wait it out? WSFL Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and relator Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties spoke with us about which is the best course of action to take.

Sometimes buyers have been in the market longer than sellers, says Patty, so when they make an offer they're hoping for it to be the one that sticks. Turning this down would mean no second chances with that buyer. It's not always safe to assume if you get one great offer, the second will be just as good or even better.

As a rule, sellers should evaluate every offer. Chris says if you have multiple offers you should work with your real estate agent and broker to make sure everything is in place and the offer is actually viable. There's also a deadline on accepting offers, so work quickly and thoroughly.

Learn more about buying or selling properties on their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors