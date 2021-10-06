Why the first offer on your property may be the best

It is a seller's market which means most people are getting multiple offers. Should you take the first one or is it worth it to wait it out? WSFL Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and relator Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties spoke with us about which is the best course of action to take.

Sometimes buyers have been in the market longer than sellers, says Patty, so when they make an offer they're hoping for it to be the one that sticks. Turning this down would mean no second chances with that buyer. It's not always safe to assume if you get one great offer, the second will be just as good or even better.

As a rule, sellers should evaluate every offer. Chris says if you have multiple offers you should work with your real estate agent and broker to make sure everything is in place and the offer is actually viable. There's also a deadline on accepting offers, so work quickly and thoroughly.

