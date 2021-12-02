Why the island of Curacao will be your next dream vacation

The Holiday season is here and if you still haven't made plans for your holiday vacation, you may want to look at going to the island of Curacao.

"Curacao is known for its Blue Curacao but, it's also known for its architecture and their rich Caribbean and french culture," says Lifestyle expert, Elena Dunque.

There are direct flights from Miami to Curacao, which makes the holiday travel easier with no layovers.

"Curacao has large scale brand name resorts, vacation rentals and it has everything for everyone, whether you're a luxury traveler or budget traveler. It's one of those places anyone can go and experience the vacation that they want," said Dunque

For More Information on Curacao, you can head on over to Curacao.com