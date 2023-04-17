Why TikTok phenom has over a million followers

Content Creator and Dancer, Corey O’Brien, joined Inside South Florida to share how he has created a social media strategy that has garnered him 1.7 million TikTok followers.

“I wake up and I just pick out of a hat. I kind of wait and see what's really taking off. I listen to a lot of comments and if a lot of people are saying it,” O’Brien. "I definitely just do things that I enjoy. If I don't enjoy it, I'm not going to put hours and hours into the work.”

For more information, visit @corey_obrien