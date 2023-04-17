Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why TikTok phenom has over a million followers

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 18:30:23-04

Content Creator and Dancer, Corey O’Brien, joined Inside South Florida to share how he has created a social media strategy that has garnered him 1.7 million TikTok followers.

“I wake up and I just pick out of a hat. I kind of wait and see what's really taking off. I listen to a lot of comments and if a lot of people are saying it,” O’Brien. "I definitely just do things that I enjoy. If I don't enjoy it, I'm not going to put hours and hours into the work.”

For more information, visit @corey_obrien

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com