Transgender Actress and Activist, Angelica Ross, joined Inside South Florida to share why she’s proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

“I'm still filled with so much pride,” says Ross. “I'm proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community because we have always, since Stonewall and before, been willing to stand up and fight back for our right to exist.”

