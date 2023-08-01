Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why travel to Europe this summer

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 18:30:00-04

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can travel abroad to Europe on a budget.

“Train travel has had a major boom in recent years and has become the go-to form of travel in Europe for Americans. Affordability, ease of travel, and sustainability are the chief drivers,” says Braun-Silva. “Set jetting is one of the hottest travel trends. It's all about people planning vacations around their favorite movies and TV shows from visiting London after watching "Bridgerton" or touring Paris just like "Emily in Paris."”

For more information, visit TheTrainline.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Trainline.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com