Why Travis Doodles gives cash to help others

YouTuber and Worth and Purpose’s Founder, Travis Doodles, joined Inside South Florida to share the inspiration behind the nonprofit, Worth and Purpose.

“God has changed my life, and I want to help people. Our nonprofit, Worth and Purpose, shows people that they have worth and purpose,” says Doodles. “The icebreaker is the money, but then you just meet them where they are, love on them, be a friend to them, and hear their story.”

