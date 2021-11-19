Why truck drivers are essential to the holiday season

Truck drivers locate more loads than ever before so that we can get the everyday essentials we need. In 2021 the logistics are even more critical during the season while many of us are relying on important deliveries. Technology expert, Paul Hochman, stopped by and shared the essential role that truck drivers play and the role technology plays during the busy holiday season.

Truck drivers are the behind-the-scenes heroes of the holiday season, and they're very proud of that role. Just 1% of the American population, about 3.45 million people, work day and night on the road as truckers. These people fight through weather and so many other things not only to get us our products but also to keep the economy moving.

Technology has helped improve the lives and workloads of truckers. TruckStop.com is part of those advancements, connecting drivers with shippers to help them find jobs. With this tool, drivers get paid faster and shippers get out their products faster.

Consumers can help with the supply chain train by shopping early so truckers don't have to make too many last-minute deliveries. If you're driving near a big truck, the drivers are begging others to please use their turn signals so they know if you're trying to pull in front of them and can slow down.

