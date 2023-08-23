Watch Now
Why Unified CEO, Robert Nikic Awarded Fastest Growing Company by Inc 5000

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 18:30:12-04

The CEO of Why Unified, Robert Nikic, joined Inside South Florida to share how the company has grown so quickly.

“Why Unified enables anyone to start an online store. You can sell products on Walmart, Amazon and eBay,” says Nikic. “We didn't become one of the fastest growing companies just because we enable you to sell online. It's that we enable you to sell brand name products. These are products that sell millions of units every hour on the hour.”

For more information, visit WhyUnified.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Shipped.

