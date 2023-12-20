Why Unified Releases AI-Powered Dropshipping Platform

Robert Nikic, CEO of Why Unified joins us today to share how their platform enables you to start selling the brands you love on Amazon.

"What our users do: they visit our website or visit our platform, they sign up," says Nikic. "Now they get access to being able to sell brand-name products, consumable products on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and many other marketplaces. From there on, fourth, they select what type of niche they want, what type of store they want, whether it be personal care, whether it be coffee, and so forth. And now they get to sell the same brands that they're buying on these popular marketplaces."

Executive CEO Ainsley Yatsko explained the benefits users will experience with Why Unified.

“We just really have our users’ best interests in mind,” says Yatsko. “I really think that we do everything that we possibly can to make sure that they grow and that they become the best that they absolutely can.”

For more information, visit WhyUnified.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Why Unified.