Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why US Chamber of Commerce says tech is improving small businesses

Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 20:05:06-04

Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President, Jordan Crenshaw, joined Inside South Florida to share how the use of technology has affects business owner.

“Small businesses that use multiple tech platforms reported higher sales, profits, and even hiring, and 70% of those same small businesses said that tech helped them cope with inflation and not have to pass costs on to consumers,” says Crenshaw. “Four in five are actually using social media to stay better connected to customers. For small businesses that are using AI, we see an 11-point difference between them and small businesses not using it in terms of seeing a likelihood in the increase of profits.”

For more information, visit USChamber.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com