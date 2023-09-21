Why US Chamber of Commerce says tech is improving small businesses

Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President, Jordan Crenshaw, joined Inside South Florida to share how the use of technology has affects business owner.

“Small businesses that use multiple tech platforms reported higher sales, profits, and even hiring, and 70% of those same small businesses said that tech helped them cope with inflation and not have to pass costs on to consumers,” says Crenshaw. “Four in five are actually using social media to stay better connected to customers. For small businesses that are using AI, we see an 11-point difference between them and small businesses not using it in terms of seeing a likelihood in the increase of profits.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.