Why visit North Carolina’s Inner Banks

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:30:00-04

Executive Director of Visit NC, Wit Tuttell, joined Inside South Florida to share why North Carolina’s inner bank is a travel destination that you will not want to miss.

“They're small towns, and they're charming and beautiful and have great history and culture. Harbor Towns Cruises is a great new attraction that links all the little towns on the Albemarle Sound,” says Tuttell. “There's tremendous barbecue at Old Colony Smokehouse. If you want some ice cream, I recommend Woodward's Pharmacy in Hertford, North Carolina.”

