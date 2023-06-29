Why visit Peru this summer

Promperú, Yuriko Aquino, joined Inside South Florida to share more about a Peruvian celebration called the Inti Raymi.

“There are three parts to the Inti Raymi. The first part is the Qorikancha. Inca army generals, warriors, hundreds of dancers, musicians, and women bearing flowers dance to begin the ceremony,” says Aquino. “The second phase is in the main square. This ceremony showcases performances that symbolize Inca culture. The final celebration takes place in a vast outdoor temple and theater overlooking Cusco.”

For more information, visit Peru.info

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gourvitz Communications.