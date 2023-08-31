Why Yotel is the hotel for your family and pets

Yotel Miami’s General Manager, Gilberto Garcia-Tunon, joined Inside South Florida to share how lodge in comfort with your pets while away from home.

“We're in the heart of downtown Miami. Yotel is the first dual branded property within the company,” says Garcia-Tunon. “We've the traditional Yotel concept and the Yotel Pad concept. Yotel Pads are fully furnished apartments with kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms. It just adds a little bit more space for the comfort of the traveler in Miami, especially when you're traveling with your pets.”

