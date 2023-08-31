Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Yotel is the hotel for your family and pets

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 18:30:17-04

Yotel Miami’s General Manager, Gilberto Garcia-Tunon, joined Inside South Florida to share how lodge in comfort with your pets while away from home.

“We're in the heart of downtown Miami. Yotel is the first dual branded property within the company,” says Garcia-Tunon. “We've the traditional Yotel concept and the Yotel Pad concept. Yotel Pads are fully furnished apartments with kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms. It just adds a little bit more space for the comfort of the traveler in Miami, especially when you're traveling with your pets.”

For more information, visit Yotel.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com