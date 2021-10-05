Watch
Inside South Florida

Why you may want to celebrate bankruptcy

Posted at 8:45 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 20:45:55-04

Shockingly there is a bright side to bankruptcy. WSFL Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, says there is reason to celebrate after filing.

Bankruptcy can be a quick fix for debt that's been causing issues. Van Horn says the hardest part for most clients is making the call to start the bankruptcy process. After that, everything could be settled in as little as six months.

Bankruptcy isn't a failure, it's an option, he says. You can get help with debt and see all your options with Van Horn Law Group by having a free consultation. Go to https://www.vanhornlawgroup.com/

