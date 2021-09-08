Why you should be skeptical of viral workouts

We've all seen viral workouts and fitness tips on Instagram and TikTok, and maybe you've even tried a few. What's worth adding to your routine and what's doing more harm than help? Fitness expert Heather Frey of Smashfit Fitness filled us in on what's true.

Heather says it's like a big game of telephone. Seeing someone doing a workout makes you want to try, even if you're not doing exactly what they're doing, or if it even has benefits.

Moves like pushing down on the assisted pull-up machine, or going backwards on the hip abductor, won't offer you a big difference. These moves are no better than other ones you're already doing to work out those muscles. Heather says these moves aren't necessarily bad for you, but they're not the great workout you think you're getting.

