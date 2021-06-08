Watch
Why you should consider getting rid of your scale

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 08, 2021
Are you one of those people who weigh yourself every morning and then feels depressed if the scale hasn’t gone down? Fitness strategist Heather Frey says it’s time to pick up that scale and throw it out the window!

People should know that their value does not lie in the number on the scale. While you're exercising your weight will fluctuate, but if you get discouraged because of the scale, you might want to reconsider.

"If you're a slave to the scale, and it makes you feel bad about yourself, I think it's something you need to remove," she says.

At the beginning of your fitness journey, you can weigh yourself weekly to make sure you're seeing progress. After that, once you make sure things are working for you you can use other tools to track your progress.

Things like trying on clothing and seeing if there's a different fit, taking measurements with a measuring tape, and looking at before and after, can give you a more realistic view of your progress than a scale.

Don’t let the numbers on the scale bully you, they often aren’t a true indication of how fit you are.

