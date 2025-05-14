Why Your Doctor’s Visit Might Cost More Than You Think

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Arnold Ventures. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

There’s growing concern about a trend in healthcare pricing—patients being charged more for the exact same service, depending on where they receive care. Many don’t even realize it’s happening. So, what’s behind these price differences? According to experts, it’s largely due to hospitals acquiring smaller medical practices and tacking on added fees.

Family physician Dr. Antonio Germann joined Inside South Florida to explain how the trend is quietly costing patients more without improving their care.

“What we're seeing is hospitals acquiring smaller medical practices, which allows them to add on an additional charge, a ‘facility fee’,” Dr. Germann explained. Recent studies show that the cost of receiving care in a hospital setting, rather than a physician’s office, can be up to 14% higher for the same procedures.

But the cost increase doesn’t just hurt wallets—it can hurt health outcomes too. Dr. Germann points out that about half of U.S. adults report difficulty affording healthcare. “About one in four individuals skip needed care, and that could be something as blood pressure medication, but it also could be a needed procedure that has been indicated for them,” he said.

He adds that unless changes are made, the incentive for hospitals to keep acquiring practices and raising prices will only grow. That means higher insurance premiums for everyone.

So, what’s being done? Dr. Germann advocates for what’s called site-neutral payment reform, a policy that aims to ensure patients are charged the same price for the same service, regardless of the facility name on the door.

To learn more and protect yourself as a patient, Dr. Germann recommends visitingSamePriceNow.org, a resource to better understand pricing and transparency in healthcare.